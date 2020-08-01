Chris Jericho Believes AEW Has Continued Delivering Quality Shows During Pandemic, Discusses The Company’s Buzz

AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with WrestleZone to talk all things pro-wrestling, including AEW continuing to deliver quality content during the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights are below.

Talks about the buzz that still surrounds AEW:

It’s great having bubbly [holds up a bottle of the Bubbly] but it’s not like the Bubbly was the reason it was a good year professionally. I think that I just take things as it comes and the fact that we’re the coolest wrestling company in the world with the most buzz, and in some weeks we’re beating RAW and SmackDown in the demographics—in Canada we beat SmackDown in the ratings this week. That, to me, is the most exciting thing.

How AEW has top talent from all over the world:

We took a chance to create a whole new style of wrestling and it really made a difference. People were waiting for it and it wasn’t done half-assed, it was done very smartly and we knew we had to be different, which we are. We’ve got a dream roster for any General Manager in any sport and we’ve got our blue-chip future All-Stars, we’ve got the guys in their prime, the top-scorers, and then you’ve got guys like myself and Dustin Rhodes who have won multiple championships, “Stanley Cups”, whatever you want to say.

