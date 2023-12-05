Chris Jericho was one of the foundations of AEW, and now the former world champion comments on the company reaching five years in the industry.

The Demo God spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where he states that AEW has exceeded people’s expectations, including his own. Jericho adds that it is still surprising for him to see the growth AEW is going through.

Well, I was gonna say I don’t think things could have gone better. Obviously, I think there’s always things that can go better. But I think overall, I think it’s far exceeded what most people expected. I don’t think it’s exceeded what Tony Khan expected, because I’m sure he was thinking big right out of the gate, which we know he was. And I can’t say that it’s exceeded what I’ve expected. But I can’t say that I’m not a little bit pleasantly surprised. It’s just, how big the company is after, like you said four years, five years now. It is unbelievable to think about that, you know, any company wrestling, or if you have a pharmacy, or if you’re a band, or whatever it may be if you’re a law firm to grow that big, in less than five years is inconceivable, but yet, here we are

