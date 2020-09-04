Chris Jericho, who was a guest of Busted Open Radio, discussed the “war” between AEW Dynamite and NXT on Wednesday Nights. Jericho insists there isn’t a war, and was just created by the actions of a petty company.

Once again, it was never a war for me. This is a war that was thrust upon us by a company that is very petty and very spiteful and we know the reason why NXT was moved to Wednesday nights. To mess with us. We get it. We pay attention to what we are doing. We don’t care what they’re doing and we have no interest in it. If you watch us, you get the ratings, where we beat them week after week. We beat them in the demos where people think it’s jokes. The only thing that matters is the TV networks and advertisers that listed 18-49 demo. Look it up. We win every week.

As for what Jericho thinks of the situation, he believes NXT should do what’s best for business and move to another night.

They should retreat. They should move to any other night. Get away from us! You guys got a great program and it’s good, why would you want to sacrifice your own ratings just to be spiteful and petty to go head to head with AEW? We’re not going anywhere and put on anything you want – we’ll continue to beat you. It is a retreat, but it’s also the right move from a business standpoint. Get your head out of your rear end and just worry about your product the same way we worry about ours. If they move to Tuesday, smart move. That way you guys can get your 850 thousand, 900 thousand. Whatever! Get 10 million viewers. Congratulations! Let us do our thing and we’ll get over a million. I think it’s a smart move business-wise on theirs. They lost! There’s nothing wrong with conceiting defeat, moving to a different night, and worrying about your show and not worrying about going head to head with AEW because you can’t stop us.

(Transcript Credit: WrestlingInc.com)