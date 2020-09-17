AEW superstar Chris Jericho spoke about the Wednesday Night Wars between NXT and AEW on the latest episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, where The Demo God revealed that he believes the USA network is one of the key reasons NXT has remained on Wednesday nights despite coming up short against AEW in the ratings and key demographics.

NXT, just go, you guys gave a good college try. Go do your own thing on a different night, draw as many numbers as you can, get great demos because when you come up against us, you have egg on your face. The demo thing isn’t a joke, it’s real. They go from 26th to the top ten when they are on Tuesday, just go. Here’s the problem, I don’t think it’s just Vince that wants the competition, the network does as well. When we do 1.2 million, whether it’s ten minutes, two minutes, whatever. Raw’s lowest hour that same week was 1.6 million. We’re within striking distance. So, what if they decide to put NXT on a different night and the next two to three weeks, what if we get one minute higher than Raw and USA is paying Raw $250 million a year? That’s bad. It’s all a calculated chess game.

Last night was the first time the two programs have gone head-to-head in weeks due to the NHL and NBA playoffs airing on USA and TNT in AEW and NXT’s time slots. Full episode can be found here.

