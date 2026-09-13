Chris Jericho and Billy Corgan are among the guests on Accept’s new album, Teutonic Titans 1976-2026, released September 4 through Napalm Records.

Jericho appears on the closing track, “Restless and Wild,” alongside K. K. Downing, Billy Sheehan and Ray Luzier. Corgan features on “Love Child,” with David Ellefson and Tommy Aldridge also credited on that recording.

The album celebrates Accept’s 50th anniversary with 19 newly recorded versions of the band’s songs. Guitarist Wolf Hoffmann leads a project that uses different guest combinations across the track list.

Other contributors include Rob Halford on “Balls to the Wall” and Tobias Forge on “Save Us.” Phil Anselmo, Kirk Hammett and Mikkey Dee are among the guests on “Fast as a Shark.”

The complete album is listed on Apple Music, and Napalm’s official store provides the full recording credits.

Sources: Napalm Records’ official album description and track credits; Apple Music’s album listing.