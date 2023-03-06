Chris Jericho believes AEW Revolution 2023 was one of the best shows of all time.

The Ocho opened last night’s pay-per-view event by taking on Ricky Starks in a rematch from their encounter at the beginning of the year. The Absolute One once again bested Jericho, and now holds a 2-0 record over him as he looks to get back into the AEW World title picture.

Jericho doesn’t seem too upset at the loss as he recently took to Instagram to compliment Starks, and give massive kudos to everyone else who competed on the Revolution card.

I wasn’t happy with the outcome, but the match with @starkybaby was GREAT and #AEWRevolution was one of the BEST @aew shows of ALL TIME! Congrats #RickyStarks….watch your back.

Revolution saw two new champions get crowned, as well as an epic 60-Minute Iron Man matchup between MJF and Bryan Danielson. You can check out the full results here.