Last night WWE released another 12 talents from their active roster including Jake Atlas, Mercedes Martinez, and former NXT North American champion Bronson Reed, all one week after the company cut top superstar and merchandise seller, Bray Wyatt.

In response to those releases AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho issued a short statement on his Twitter where he called his current promotion the best in the world. He writes, “I think now more than ever it’s obvious, AEW is the best pro wrestling company in the world today! Both for fans …and especially for performers. Nothing can stop us now!”

Check out the Demo God’s tweet below.