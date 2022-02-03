This evening’s AEW Dynamite featured top superstar Chris Jericho calling out members of his Inner Circle faction, declaring that the group will have a meeting on next week’s show in Atlantic City to iron out the problems they have been experiencing.

The Demo God specifically put Santana and Ortiz on notice after the duo refused to tag him on during their six-man tag team contest against 2Point0 and Daniel Garcia one week ago.

.@IAmJericho sends a clear message that attendance is mandatory for #InnerCircle's team meeting NEXT WEEK on #AEWDynamite & @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful better be there. Tune in NOW to #AEW Dynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/4Orl6dlMpT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK’S DYNAMITE:

-The Inner Circle Meeting

-Adam Page versus Lance Archer Texas Deathmatch for the AEW world title