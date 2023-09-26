Chris Jericho has massive praise for one of his old AEW rivals, Eddie Kingston.

The Demo God spoke about The Mad King in a new post on social media. Jericho responded to an interview quote from Kingston, who fired back at his critics who claimed that he doesn’t have the look of a pro-wrestler, adding that he puts in the work in. Jericho writes:

Eddie Kingston is one in a million. Fight me.

Kingston and Jericho feuded for the better part of 2022, which included a major match at AEW Revolution and a barbed wire everywhere showdown on AEW Dynamite. Both men were victorious at different points in their feud.

Jericho is coming off a major victory over Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Meanwhile, Kingston captured the ROH World Title from Claudio Castagnoli at the same event.