Chris Jericho believes AEW could be doing more with Sammy Guevara.

During a recent Q&A with The Stunner, the former AEW World Champion was asked about underrated performers on the roster who deserve more recognition.

Jericho pointed to several names, including “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and Guevara, whom he specifically believes should be featured more prominently on television.

“Man, there’s so many of them in AEW right now. I think Mike Bailey is excellent. I think Kevin Knight is great,” Jericho said.

He continued, “Sammy Guevara — I think he should be on TV more. He’s got a great personality too, he’s got a very punchable face. I think we should at least try to do something with him. And also, Daddy Magic as well. That guy could be a cult hero.”

Jericho and Guevara have a lengthy history together in AEW, having previously worked alongside each other as members of both The Inner Circle and the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Despite once being positioned as one of AEW’s original four pillars, Guevara has largely disappeared from the company’s television programming in recent months.

The 33-year-old last wrestled for AEW in June, while his most recent ROH appearance came in August.

His absence previously sparked speculation about a potential departure from the promotion, particularly after fans believed he had removed AEW references from his social media profiles. However, those references reportedly were never included in the first place.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed Guevara’s status in July, confirming that he remained under contract and had expressed his love for the company.

Meanwhile, Guevara’s wife, Tay Melo, recently departed AEW after requesting her release.

Although Guevara has been absent from AEW and ROH competition, he returned to the ring for World Series Wrestling’s tour of Australia and New Zealand in late October and early November.

Following the tour, Guevara reflected on his return to action with a message on social media.

“5 matches. 5 days. 5 different cities. 2 countries. Felt damn good to be back in the ring. I know what I’m destined for, and no amount of doubt, negativity, or small-minded people will EVER stop me from getting there. The best is still ahead of me. Thank you, Australia, New Zealand & WSW Wrestling.”

Guevara also shared a workout photo this week, tagging AEW and ROH while including the hashtag “#WorldChampSeason.”