AEW superstar and Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho took to Twitter last night to call the promotion’s current world champion, Kenny Omega, the best wrestler in the world today. The Demo God writes, “In my opinion @KennyOmegamanX is the best wrestler in the world today. Others may feel differently, but I’ve been in the ring w everybody currently working on top & there’s nobody close. Thats why Kenny is @AEW Champ-the most protected title in the biz. It’s Impossible to argue.”

The Cleaner would respond to Jericho’s declaration by jokingly trolling his longtime critic Jim Cornette, and AEW commentator Jim Ross, who accidentally referred to Ross as the WWE champion during a broadcast of Dynamite earlier this year. He states, “Meh. I’d rather believe the bigot cuck, dimwit e-drones, and the guy that thinks I’m the WWE champion.”

You can see the entire exchange below.