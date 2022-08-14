AEW superstar Chris Jericho took to Twitter recently to respond to Konosuke Takeshita announcing his return to Japan after a four-month excursion in the United States, which saw him compete for AEW on several occasions. The Wizard calls Takeshita a, “Future world champion.” See his post below.

Former AEW women’s champion Britt Baker was on Twitter to show off her latest action figure, which is the special edition Brittsburgh version when AEW was in Baker’s hometown of Pittsburgh. She writes, “Got my hands on the new @AEW Supreme Figure! My @steelers inspired gear from the #AEWRampage debut in PITTSBURGH, PA. Comes with 13 pieces! This is unreal. Thank you!”