This past Sunday night, Chris Jericho beat MJF in a match with his career on the line at the All Out pay-per-view event.

The former AEW World Champion wrote the following on Instagram:

“Jericho vs @the_mjf was THE longest storyline of my career…and one of the best. The angle started in Sept of 2020 and it ended last night at one of the greatest PPVs of all time, with the good guy making the bad guy tap out. The angle between the #InnerCircle and #ThePinnacle was full of twists and turns, comedy, tragedy, friendship, betrayal, blood, bubbly and genuine animosity. But overall, I feel it was a brilliant, expertly told tale that was one of the best in the business from the last 20 years. I hope all of you enjoyed watching this pro wrestling magnum opus as much we did telling it!!! On to the next challenge…. #AEWAllOut”

