It was recently announced that the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) will be defending the AEW Trios Championship against the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia) and The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks) on next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which will be the promotion’s debut show in Winnipeg, Canada.

The Ocho has since taken to Instagram to promote the match, one he calls the biggest in Winnipeg history.

It’s official…the BIGGEST match in the storied history of #Winnipeg pro wrestling, takes place NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite! #HouseOfBlack vs #TheElite vs #jerichoappreciationsociety for the @aew Trios Titles….and I guarantee hometown heroes #TheOcho and @kennyomegamanx will do whatever it takes to impress our native brethren and walk out of the Peg as the new champions! Get your tickets NOW at aewtix.com!

As a reminder, both Jericho and Omega come from this part of the Great White North, as well as Omega’s right-hand man, Don Callis. You can check out the segment from last night’s Dynamite when the match was made official by clicking here. Jericho’s post can be seen below.