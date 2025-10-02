AEW wrestler Chris Jericho has officially hit another career milestone, celebrating 35 years since stepping into a wrestling ring for the very first time. On October 2, 1990, a then-19-year-old Jericho wrestled future tag partner and rival Lance Storm in his in-ring debut, and “Le Champion” took to Instagram this week to look back on that night and his journey since.

Jericho recalled that first match taking place inside the Ponoka Moose Hall in Alberta, Canada, in front of a modest crowd of roughly 85 people. The bout against Storm went to a ten-minute time limit draw, and while Jericho admitted the purse was just $30 (“a 20 and a 10”), he says the memory remains as vivid as if it happened yesterday.

Taking to Instagram, Jericho wrote:

“Crazy to think it’s been 35 years to the day of my VERY FIRST MATCH! On Oct 2, 1990 I faced @stormwrestlingacademy in Ponoka, Alberta at the #PonokaMooseHall, in front of about 85 people. The match ended in a ten minute draw and I remember every little thing as if it happened only yesterday! (I got paid 30 dollars….a 20 & a 10!). I have had a wonderful, amazing, one in a million career since then…. and I wanna thank all of YOU from around the entire world for joining me for certain parts …or even all of it! And the Good news is….IT AIN’T OVER YET!”

Since that small-town debut, Jericho’s career has spanned across nearly every major promotion in the modern era, including stints in ECW, WCW, and a legendary run in WWE before becoming one of the cornerstones of AEW’s launch in 2019. From becoming the first Undisputed WWE Champion in 2001, to reinventing himself in countless ways both inside and outside the ring, Jericho has carved out a resume few can rival.

Jericho is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, though he’s been absent from AEW programming since dropping the ROH World Championship to Bandido earlier this year. His contract with the company is believed to run through the end of 2025, and Tony Khan recently commented that the door is always open for Jericho to step back into the spotlight.

For now, the 53-year-old veteran remains reflective but resolute: after 35 years, Chris Jericho insists the “end” isn’t here just yet.