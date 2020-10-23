AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho took to Twitter earlier today to celebrate the ratings success of his #LeDinnerDebonair musical segment with MJF, which took place on this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TNT.

The Demo God writes, “Just saw minute by minute ratings for #LeDinnerDebonair & I’m stoked that almost 800k checked out our song and dance! Fifth highest demo for #AEWDynamite as well. Add over a million views on Twitter & it looks like our experiment paid off! The #DemoGod wins again! @The_MJF.”

Next Wednesday’s show will feature a Town Hall segment hosted by Jericho to determine if MJF should be allowed into the Inner Circle Faction. Check out his tweet below.