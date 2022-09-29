Following his first successful ROH title defense over Bandido on this evening’s AEW Dynamite Chris Jericho announced that he will be defending the title against Bryan Danielson at the October 12th Dynamite in Toronto, which will be the promotion’s debut in Canada. Jericho added that he hopes to defend the gold against every former ROH champion to prove that he is better than them all.

Check out Jericho’s announcement below, where he also attacked ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise.