Chris Jericho Comments On 21-Year Anniversary Of WWE Debut, New “Canvas 2 Canvas”

AEW superstar Chris Jericho took to Instagram earlier today to comment on the 21-year anniversary of his debut in WWE, when the Demo God confronted The Rock in what is widely considered one of the best debuts in the history of pro-wrestling. Jericho writes, “21 Years Ago Today, I made my @WWE debut!!!! #RawIsJericho.”
WWE has released the latest edition of their “Canvas 2 Canvas” series, this time featuring artist Rob Schamberger’s incredible video-game inspired work with portraits of Steve Austin, Gran Metalik, Kayden Carter, and Bray Wyatt. Check it out below.
- New Details On Why Brandi Rhodes Deleted Her Twitter
- Cody Rhodes Addresses AEW’s Status With TNT, Tells Fan Not To Worry
- Raw Feud Continues During Live Twitch Broadcast
- Eric Young Says He’s Been Very Smart With His Money Prior To Re-Signing With IMPACT, Talks His Different Characters
- Jim Cornette Reviews Chris Jericho/Orange Cassidy Debate, 12-Man Tag Team Match
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- XFL Creditors File Motion Objecting to Purchase By The Rock and His Partners
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- Chris Jericho Reveals That The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds Have Officially Signed AEW Contracts
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch