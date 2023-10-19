Chris Jericho is not overthinking AEW’s loss to NXT when the two brands went head-to-head one week ago.

The Demo God spoke on this topic during a recent interview with The Messenger, where he commented on WWE bringing in big names like John Cena and The Undertaker to help pop a rating.

You know, you can only bring in Cena and Undertaker and Cody and everybody else so much because nobody wants to work on their secondary show all the time. And it was a fun little, ‘Hey, F-you AEW.’ I didn’t even really worry about it. It was just an opportunity to stick it to us with stunt casting.

Jericho reveals that he told Tony Khan to bring in some big celebrity names, but Khan wanted to do a show with his regular talent.

I told Tony, ‘Well, if you want to fire back, bring in Shaq and Snoop Dogg and those types of guys, Mike Tyson. But Tony didn’t do that. We relied on our show and our guys and our girls, and that’s the way it’s always been for us.

Staying on subject, Jericho tells WWE not to feel all high and mighty since it wasn’t the massacre WWE anticipated it was.

So, don’t get too far up your own ass because you didn’t do that good of a job as far as crushing us. And our show was better than theirs, quite frankly. So, it doesn’t bother me.

He ends his rant by reminding everyone that competition is good for the sport of wrestling.

It’s competition, man. It’s good for the fans, it’s good for the companies.

You can check out the full interview here.