When I broke my arm in #SmokyMountainWrestling in 1994, #BulletBobArmstrong was one of the few to call and check on me. He also taught me the subtleties you need to cut a great promo. He was a true man’s man in this sport of Gypsies, tramps & thieves….and Now the Bullet and his son (my former traveling partner & one of the funniest guys I’ve ever met) #BradArmstrong, are finally hanging out again and training arms in God’s Gym! #RIPBullet #RIPBrad