Chris Jericho Comments on His COVID-19 Tests

Chris Jericho has faced a lot of criticism from fans on social media after he and his band Fozzy recently played shows in Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As noted on Thursday, Jericho used a GIF of WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee to tout AEW’s latest ratings win over NXT. In that tweet he used the “#DemoGod” hashtag to go with one of his newest nicknames – The Demo God.
A fan responded to that tweet and said “COVID God” is a better nickname for the pro wrestling veteran.
“Covid god is more like it. Wait till the AEW roster gets a little bit of the Rona,” the fan wrote.
Jericho fired back and revealed that he has taken 12 coronavirus tests, and tested negative each time.
“Sorry pal. Tested Negative w the swab for the 12th time…. [wink emoji] [kiss emoji],” he wrote back to the fan.
You can see the full exchange below:
Covid god is more like it. Wait till the AEW roster gets a little bit of the Rona.
— Yunyun Stan (@ReapitandReap) August 14, 2020
Sorry pal. Tested Negative w the swab for the 12th time…. 😉💋 https://t.co/Gkh1N93Nmw
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 14, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- The Big Show On Who He Thinks Are The Toughest Guys In Wrestling
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman