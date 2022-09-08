Earlier today Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch who ruled for several decades, passed away at the age of 96.

Commenting on the Queen’s death was AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho, who detailed in his post the influence Elizabeth had on him as a kid in Winnipeg. The Demo God adds that it’s strange when someone he’s known his entire life passes away before thanking her for showing true grace throughout her life.

“It’s always strange when somebody famous that you literally knew of your whole life passes away, but #queenelizabeth’s passing hits even closer to home. Growing up in #Winnipeg in the 80s, we had to sing #GodSaveTheQueen every day at the end of the last period before we could leave school. What was probably a 2 min song seemed like #2112 because all I wanted to do was go home! I was quite annoyed with the old Queen on those days. But I also looked at the Queen every day on our money and saw her at every concert and @nhljets game, which was always a cool thing! Anyways thanks for showing true grace and character as a monarch and ruling the #Commonwealth with a fair hand!”

Jericho’s post can be read in full below.