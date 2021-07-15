AEW superstar Chris Jericho was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss his feud with NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi, a marquee bout that took place on night two of the WrestleKingdom 14 card. Hear the Demo God’s full thoughts on working with the Ace below.

Says working Tanahashi was a blast and compared it to working with Undertaker:

When you get in the ring with him (Tanahashi), wow…He is so good, I’m smiling just thinking about it. What it actually reminded me of was the first time I ever worked with Undertaker, who I did not work with until I had been in the WWE for about ten, twelve years. We just never were on the same show and never really crossed paths. And to be in there with a guy like that was just unbelievable, like ‘oh my gosh it’s all true. It’s true! Everything you hear about The Undertaker is true! He’s really that good.’ And that was the same way I felt about Tanahashi. We just had so much fun being in there together and it was such a blast.

Says Tanahashi works so smoothly and how the bout might be his last in Japan:

He’s so smooth. People think that the Japanese style is dumping each other on each other’s heads and all that stuff, it’s not the case at all. It was really just a great match and as I said, it helped sell out the Tokyo Dome that year. When we did the two nights in Tokyo, it was the second night. My last match in New Japan, maybe ever. Who knows if we’ll ever go back. But if that’s the last one, what a way to go out.

