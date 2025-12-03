What is the latest on Chris Jericho’s status?

The AEW star and WWE legend appeared as a guest on Tim Weisberg Show to promote a concert that his KISS cover-band, Kuarantine, will be performing at this Thursday in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

During the appearance, the future WWE Hall of Fame legend made it clear that pro wrestling fans have not seen the last of him inside the squared circle yet.

It’s just a matter of which promotion’s ring he will be competing inside.

“Well, you never know, man,” Jericho said when asked if he plans to step back into the ring at some point in the New Year of 2026. “That’s the thing — I’m not done yet.”

Jericho then teased the mystery in the air regarding his future plans, and if they will be in WWE or AEW, noting he is still “figuring everything out” and that “we’ll see where [he] ends up.”

“So, still figuring out everything and we’ll see where I end up,” Jericho said. “But I’m pretty sure you’ll see me in 2026 in a wrestling ring somewhere.”

While promoting his Kuarantine show on December 4 in Bedford, Jericho spoke more about pro wrestling while talking about how he’s always got offers that are wrestling-related, music-related, podcast-related, among others.

“There’s always things going on that kind of come across my plate,” he said. “And it’s always cool to see … obviously there’s always wrestling stuff and there’s music stuff and there’s podcast stuff, but when you get some of these other opportunities, like we said, to host a pilot about the cursed Bridgewater Triangle up in your area … that was fun as well, too.”

The Fozzy front-man and former AEW World Champion added, “So you never know what’s going to be coming up for me, but it’s always busy. And, you know, even this week, the Kuarantine shows were going to be kind of the end of the year for me. And then another gig came up for me the following week to film some stuff for a show. So, it never ends and things happen. And when they happen, they happen quickly. So you just have to be ready to go.”

He concluded, “But the most important thing is I enjoy all of the stuff that I do. I love all the stuff that I do. And it’s always an honor to get a chance to live out these dreams and have these experiences.”

As noted just four days ago, WWE is making a serious push to bring back Chris Jericho for a retirement storyline.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Chris Jericho’s WWE and/or AEW future plans continue to surface.

