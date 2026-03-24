Chris Jericho spoke with GamesHub for a new interview this week, during which he reiterated that he still has some career left despite being 55 years of age.

“What worries me about the guys working today is here I am at 55, 35 years in, with still some career left to go,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s a year, two years, four years — I’m not sure. But I don’t know how many of the guys working now will have the option to go 35 years.”

Jericho continued, “Hopefully all of them. But you can already see what serious injuries do — a bad neck surgery changes everything. The longevity may be harder to sustain when there’s so much emphasis on the physical at the expense of charisma and character. I remember the first time I ever got hurt. I thought I was invincible. I was in León, Mexico, did a dive over the top rope, and the guy who was supposed to catch me — a guy called Masaka — he just stepped aside. I landed on old-school bolted-down arena chairs. I messed up my arm and I thought, oh, I could actually get hurt doing this.”

It was around this time Jericho emphasized working smart over wreckless.

“And if a guy doesn’t want to catch you, that’s even worse,” he said. “After that I started getting smart about which moves were worth the risk. The guys who figure that out early are the ones who get the longevity.”

Pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho has been on the sidelines since wrapping up business with AEW back in April of 2025.

He has been rumored for a return to WWE for one final run and a potential WWE Hall Of Fame induction, however that has remained strictly rumors to this point.