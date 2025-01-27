Chris Jericho is helping boost the awareness level of Ring Of Honor.

As “The Nueve” continues to work with the promotion as the reigning ROH World Champion, whispers in the wind regarding a potential larger streaming platform being interested in acquiring the ROH content continue to spread.

During an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, the pro wrestling legend touched on this topic.

“I think the fact Tony Khan put the title on me again is because Chris Jericho as the Ring of Honor World Champion, streaming platforms might pay more attention to it,” Jericho said. “I know Tony is working on that and has a couple of offers. I don’t know if they are offers he wants.”

Jericho continued, “I think he wants to try and expand those offers. I’m a thousand percent sure that he will continue to work to get a streaming deal because when he sets his mind on something, he usually makes it happen. He has invested fully in the Ring of Honor brand and product. I have no doubt there will be a bigger platform for Ring of Honor at some point.”