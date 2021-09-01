The official website for the Chris Jericho cruise recently updated their health and safety section alerting fans that they will have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to be able to attend the event, which leaves from Miami Florida on October 21st and travels to the Bahamas before returning on October 25th. Check out the details in the passage below.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced the launch of its SailSAFE health and safety program on April 5, 2021. This includes required vaccinations for all guests and crew on NCL sailings through December 31, 2021.All guests sailing on our 2021 events are required to be fully vaccinated at least 2 weeks prior to departure in order to board. Vaccines combined with multi-layered and robust preventative health and safety measures, including universal Covid-19 testing prior to embarkation, will help us provide a uniquely safe and healthy environment. ”

“Each guest must submit proof they have completed the full cycle of required doses for the vaccine administered at least 2 weeks prior to their sail date. Guests who are not old enough to be vaccinated will not be allowed on these sailings. However, we eagerly await an expansion of the age criteria for vaccinations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration so we can once again welcome these guests back on board.”

“As plans and protocols continue to evolve in the months leading up to our first 2022 sailing, we cannot yet confirm if guests will be required to be vaccinated on our sailings beyond 2021, but we will continue to follow the science and expert advice.”