Chris Jericho Cuts Promo Hyping The Good Brothers TalkNShopAMania, Karl Anderson Responds

AEW superstar Chris Jericho recently released a video promo hyping up the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) upcoming TalkNShopAMania special, which airs on August 1st on the FITE TV network. The Demo God jokingly bashes the show, and even calls out Anderson and Gallows for signing with WWE instead of AEW back in 2019 before telling fans that it’s a “car wreck you don’t want to miss.”

Anderson would retweet Jericho’s video and write, “Literally one of the Greatest Brothers Alive with an endorsement for #TalkNShopAMania Thanks Y2Brother @IAmJericho Face with tears of joy. Let’s all watch together !!!!”

Check it out below.