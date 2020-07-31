Chris Jericho Cuts Promo Hyping The Good Brothers TalkNShopAMania, Karl Anderson Responds

AEW superstar Chris Jericho recently released a video promo hyping up the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) upcoming TalkNShopAMania special, which airs on August 1st on the FITE TV network. The Demo God jokingly bashes the show, and even calls out Anderson and Gallows for signing with WWE instead of AEW back in 2019 before telling fans that it’s a “car wreck you don’t want to miss.”
Anderson would retweet Jericho’s video and write, “Literally one of the Greatest Brothers Alive with an endorsement for #TalkNShopAMania Thanks Y2Brother @IAmJericho Face with tears of joy. Let’s all watch together !!!!”
Check it out below.
Literally one of the Greatest Brothers Alive with an endorsement for #TalkNShopAMania
Thanks Y2Brother @IAmJericho 😂
Let’s all watch together !!!!@TalknShop @The_BigLG @azucarRoc https://t.co/yujjFnwx8f pic.twitter.com/8DlcvK4SXc
— Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) July 31, 2020
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Aleister Black Makes Interesting Series of Posts After RAW Angle, Teases Possible Changes?
- AJ Styles Guesses That WWE Is Most Likely Running Events At The Performance Center Until 2021
- Backstage Talk on How WWE Stars Feel About Leon Ruff
- WWE Payback Reportedly Planned for One Week After SummerSlam
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Mark Henry Comments On Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”
- WWE Stars and Kairi Sane Comment on Her WWE Departure, AJ Styles Reacts
- Big Opening Segment, #1 Contender’s Match and More Announced for Monday’s WWE RAW
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing