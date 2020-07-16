Chris Jericho Declares Himself The “Demo God” On Tonight’s AEW Fight for the Fallen

On tonight’s AEW Fight for the Fallen special on TNT, former world champion and Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho cut a promo declaring himself the “Demo God,” before going off on a tangent about how his segments are the highest rated in AEW on a weekly basis. Jericho would then target Orange Cassidy, claiming that he would never battle him again following his victory on last week’s show.

Cassidy would then come out and signal for Orange Juice to be dropped on Jericho and the rest of the Inner Circle. Check out the promo and juicing segment below.