Tonight’s AEW Dynamite “Homecoming” opened with Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho taking on lucha-libre legend Juventud Guerrera as one of the many labors that the Pinnacle’s MJF bestowed upon the Demo God in order for the two to face each other once again. Jericho picked up the victory after hitting a top rope version of the Judas Effect.

However, as soon as the match ended Wardlow would hit the ring and lay Jericho out. MJF would grab a microphone and reveal that Wardlow would be Jericho’s next labor, and that he would serving as the special guest referee.

See the clips of the matchup and the ensuing attack below.

