Tonight’s AEW Dynamite main event saw former world champion Chris Jericho defeat Wardlow with his signature Judas Effect finisher, thus completing all of his rival MJF’s labors.

After a quick post-match brawl that saw appearances from Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara, MJF grabbed a microphone and told the Demo God that they will have their highly-anticipated showdown on next week’s show, with the added stipulation that Jericho cannout use the Judas Effect, nor will he be able to come out to his theme song, Judas.

.@IAmJericho's 5th and final Labour is set, and we guess Judas will just be in our mind 🤐 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4EwSXDkArm — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 12, 2021

UPDATED CARD FOR NEXT WEEK’S DYNAMTIE:

-Chris Jericho versus MJF (Jericho cannot use the Judas Effect or he loses)

-Jurassic Express versus The Young Bucks for the AEW tag team championship

-Shawn Spears versus Sammy Guevara

-Darby Allin/Sting versus Team 2.0

-Sammy Guevara special announcement