AEW superstar Chris Jericho recently appeared on Konnan’s Keepin It 100 podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the Demo God giving his opinion on the work being done by WWE superstar Roman Reigns, and the monumental reign he’s currently having as Universal champion. Highlights from the interview are below.

Recalls working with Roman back in 2016 calling him the coolest cat:

“That’s no surprise, because when I was there in 2016, I worked with Roman, basically all around the world. I was a heel, and he was a babyface. It’s a no-brainer here. You know what Roman is? I’ve always said this and he’s doing it now. If you just drop the f**king script and just let him be him, he’s Cool Hand Luke. He’s like the coolest cat. He’s a f**king great guy. Just let him be him. ”

Says he’s succeeding now because they’re letting him be himself:

“That’s what he’s doing now, obviously with a heelish slant, which is great. When he eventually turns babyface, he’ll be even bigger than he is now because he is just a cool, cool guy. Now they’re letting him do all this stuff, and it doesn’t surprise me that he’s killing it because he’s that type of performer.”

