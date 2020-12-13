AEW superstar Chris Jericho spoke about the unique relationship between Pat Patterson and Vince McMahon on the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho. Hear what he had to say below.

A saying that Pat Patterson used that he still agrees with:

I used so many ‘Pat-isms’ that sometimes I think their mine, but he had a great saying. I’m sure you’ve heard it before, when we would talk about Vince [and] how he changes his mind, and Pat would always say, “Sometimes he likes chocolate. Other times, he likes vanilla, but it’s always his ice cream store, so give him what he wants,” and I say that all the time, even when people talk about Tony Khan. Listen, it doesn’t matter what you want. It’s his show. It’s his company and we have to do what the boss wants. And some days, it’s chocolate.

How Patterson would tell McMahon if a show wasn’t good:

Some days it’s vanilla, but Pat could get away with basically telling Vince “this show sucks,” and nobody else could ever say that. And he would sit in booking meetings. Vince goes, “Well, what does everyone think? Do you like this?” Of course all the Yes Men are like, “This is great.” And Pat said, “This is terrible. This is terrible. Where’s the young guys? What are we doing?” And everyone kind of just sitting there like, “Oh my God, he’s chewing out Vince at the front of the booking meeting.” And of course he could do that, but they obviously had a great relationship for many, many, many years.

Comments on McMahon and Patterson’s relationship:

It’s just interesting to me that he and Vince were so close because A, he smokes. Vince doesn’t like smokers. He’s French. He’s got a thick accent, which we know Vince doesn’t care for accents either. There was obviously something there more than just how talented Pat was. They obviously got along very well, but on the surface, seems like a very odd couple.

