AEW superstar Chris Jericho recently appeared on the Bubba Show on 100.7 Star in Pittsburgh to discuss his feud with MJF, and reveals that the idea behind the five labors of Jericho came from Greek Mythology. The Demo God also says that fans will never know when his last match will be. Highlights are below.

Talks the inspiration for the five labors of Jericho:

Who knows, man, it doesn’t matter to me. That sort of stuff doesn’t matter; it’s all storyline, and it’s all the angles that you’re doing. This has been a really good time for us, and one of the reasons why AEW has really gone through the roof had become the coolest wrestling company in the world is because of our storytelling. We’ve had this ‘angle,’ as we say in wrestling, with the story with Jericho and MJF for almost a year now, and it’s kind of culminating with these five labors of Jericho, which I took from the 12 labors of Hercules from Greek mythology, so very well learned here in AEW. So who is it going to be?’ ‘What’s it going to be?’ It’s all part of the story, and you kind of have to follow along and watch and see.

Says fans will never know when his last match will be:

So, whenever I have the last match, who knows when that might be? It all depends on what the storyline is and what’s going on at the time, but I don’t think I’m going to be one of those guys that has like, ‘this is the last match, and it’s the big brouhaha’ and then cry at the end of it as Jericho wipes the tears away and goes thank you for the memories—I’m not that type of guy, I don’t care about that sort of stuff. So, when I have my last match,” Jericho said, “you might not even know it. It just depends as long I can continue to perform at the highest of levels that I feel that I can, then I’ll keep going, and when I feel that I can’t, then I’ll step aside,” he said. “When that is who knows and who that’s going to be against like I said, it all depends on where we’re at at the time.

