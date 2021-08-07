AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho spoke with Inside the Ropes about his recent deathmatch against Nick Gage at Fight for the Fallen, where the Demo God answers whether he’d do another matchup of that nature considering the damage he did to his body. Hear Jericho’s thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

How it might be the most watched deathmatch of all-time considering it had 1.2 million viewers on TNT:

“I think it might even be the most-watched death match of all time in the fact that we had 1.2 million people watching it. Show me another death match that had that type of viewership. So it really did do what we wanted it to do, which was was kind of extend this storyline and create a stir, and create a buzz.”

Says he’d rather not do another deathmatch but would if the story was right:

“I’ll do it, because it is all about storytelling. Obviously it’s not something I would want to do every night or probably will ever do again but when you’re talking about the story that we’re telling, it was perfect for it. And I think that match was a classic in its genre. Was it was something that I would ever volunteer to do again? Probably not. But was it something that completely was 1000 percent approved and basically thought of by me? Well, guilty as charged.”