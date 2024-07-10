Chris Jericho has no plans to retire anytime soon.

During an appearance on McGuire on Wrestling, the AEW superstar and current reigning FTW Champion was asked about his retirement thoughts, especially with John Cena announcing a retirement tour. Jericho responded by saying he’s having a great time in AEW and believes he can still perform at a high level. He emphasized that he’ll know when it’s time to retire, but for now, he’s enjoying his work too much to consider stepping away.

I’ll know when it’s time,” Jericho said. “I’m having a lot of fun and still contributing significantly. I can still deliver top matches on any given night, not always, but often enough. I love what we’re doing with AEW right now, so there’s no hurry to retire. When the time comes, I’ll know. For now, as long as I’m having fun and feeling good in and out of the ring, there’s no reason to stop.

Jericho has introduced ‘The Learning Tree’ version of his character, and has partnered up with Bryan Keith and former AEW tag team champion Big Bill in the process. He was the inaugural AEW world Champion and has continued to be one of the promotion’s top stars since it launched back in 2019.