Chris Jericho and Mark Briscoe will be facing off in a Ladder War for the ROH World title on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

To promote the match, Mark Briscoe appeared on the “Battleground” podcast where he threatened to retire the leader of the Learning Tree.

Briscoe said, “It’s gone far enough, man. It’s going on long enough. Because this is bullsh*t. Jericho, I don’t know if he just thinks he gets a free pass to do, to say, whatever he wants, but man, do you want to get hurt? Your life is going to be in my hands. For this man to not have the self-control, or even maybe if he does have that self-control, he voluntarily chooses to continue to bring up my brother’s name when I tell him, ‘Man, keep my brother’s name out your mouth.’ You are really going to get yourself hurt. You understand? I hope you’re ready for retirement, man. I hope you’re prepared for that because this ain’t gonna go good for you. You don’t understand, I’m not the one. You made a career of being a smartass, a cynical, sarcastic dude. It has gone good at other times, in other avenues, in other aspects, in things that you’ve done in wrestling. But man, not with me, not right now. All I’m saying is, anybody who would like to see Chris Jericho legitimately get his ass whooped and legitimately, I mean, this might be it for Chris Jericho. He’s had a hell of a career. I’m not doubting that. I’m not trying to act like that’s not the case whatsoever, and hey, this damn well might be it, man, because I’m tired of it, man. I’m tired of it. Seriously, it ain’t funny, man. It’s not games, dude. It’s not.“

Speaking of Chris Jericho, he was a recent guest on “The Adam Carolla Show” to discuss a variety of topics, including his belief that his best match may not have happened yet. He said,

“I’m still wrestling now in the business. I wrestled last week, as a matter of fact. I still enjoy working. I had a great match just last Saturday against a guy called Mark Briscoe. But I mean, Shawn Michaels was a great opponent, The Rock was a great opponent, Jon Moxley, there’s a whole list of guys that I’ve enjoyed working over the years. But I’m still in the midst of it, I’m still wrestling. So it’s hard to say, ‘This was the best match ever’ when I can just say, ‘Maybe the best match is still to come.’ Who knows.”