AEW star Chris Jericho has donated $2,500 to the GoFundMe campaign set up by the family of Mohammad Anwar, the 66 year old Uber Eats driver who was murdered on Tuesday in Washington, DC.

Anwar was the victim of a botched carjacking on Tuesday, by two teenage girls, ages 13 and 15. The girls used a Taser on Anwar in an attempt to steal his car, and then drove off as he held onto the driver’s side of the car. The car flipped a block later and Anwar was thrown to the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Cell phone of the incident went viral on social media, showing how Anwar held onto the car for several seconds before it crashed.

The GoFundMe campaign had an original goal of $100,000 for funeral costs and to help Anwar’s family as he was the main income earner of the house. The campaign is up to $970,952 as of this writing, with more than 28,000 donors. Jericho has tied with one other person for the second-highest donation, next to a $3,000 donation.

Jericho told TMZ that he was extremely saddened by the story and felt compelled to help.

“Just the feeling of terror he must’ve had being stuck halfway out of the car as the thieves … mere children … hit the gas. Something out of a horror movie,” Jericho told TMZ.

Anwar immigrated to the United States from Pakistan in 2014. Jericho told TMZ that he knows his donation can’t fix everything, but he just wanted to help and show Anwar’s family that people do care. He said the whole situation hit him hard.

“I just thought the whole situation was terrible and it really hit me hard,” Jericho said. “It’s not much, but it’s the most I could do to try and bring some light into a dark situation.”

The two teens have been charged with felony murder and armed carjacking. They are still in jail awaiting their next court appearance.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.