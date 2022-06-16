In an interview with TSN, Chris Jericho spoke about why he decided to start using the nickname ‘The Wizard’ on AEW television. Here is what he had to say:

“‘The Wizard’ just came up because we wanted to do a fireball and nobody had done a fireball in years, so when I did it, I saw the reaction – once again, read the room – and I just said one day on commentary or on a promo ‘I’m a wizard’ because I threw a fireball. Isn’t that what wizards do? I don’t know, do wizards throw fireballs? I think so. They cast spells and s–t, so I figure they can throw fireballs. And people started responding to that. You guys just gotta realize when I put my mind to something, I get it over no matter what. I just love the concept of ‘The Wizard.’ What is it? Nothing! What is it? Everything! This character thinks he’s a wizard. He can cast these spells in AEW and is the most popular performer and the best wrestler in the world, so that’s basically a wizard…am I ever gonna come out with a Gandalf hat or a Gandalf gown and have a big staff? It’s like, ‘That’s what you gotta do!’ No, I don’t! If I came out dressed like a wizard, then it becomes completely stupid and not threatening.”