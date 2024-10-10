AEW wrestler Chris Jericho recently spoke with ComicBook.com to promote this Saturday night’s AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view event.

During the interview, the leader of The Learning Tree faction was asked about a potential return to WWE and explained why he has no desire to leave All Elite Wrestling anytime soon.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On a potential WWE return: “I enjoyed working there in the past and I can probably work there in the future as well. We’ll see. To me, business is business but I enjoy working with AEW, I enjoy all that we’ve accomplished since day one, especially now with the new TV deal. We did what we set out to do which was to change the course of wrestling history — Tony and I and all of us have done that.”

On not having a reason to leave AEW right now: “It’s a pretty cool f*** you to anyone that didn’t think we could do it. Now seeing this television deal and the amount of money we got for it, we’re on our way man and we’re not going anywhere. There’s really no reason for me to go anywhere else right now, I enjoy working for the Khan family and I enjoy working for AEW. I’m happy.”

Jericho’s current contract with AEW expires late next year.