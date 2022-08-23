AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho recently joined the Swerve City Podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, most notably why he and Tony Khan decided to continue using the track Judas for Jericho’s entrance even after he turned heel and formed the JAS. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says there was a remix made of Judas that Tony Khan didn’t want to use:

“When I turned heel and we did the Jericho Appreciation Society, Rich Ward actually came up with a remix of Judas like it’s a little bit less sing-alongy; it was different. Tony didn’t want to do it. He wanted to keep the original song, and I get a lot of people telling me, ‘if you’re such a heel, why do you have a song everyone sings to you?”

Why Tony Khan didn’t want to change the song:

“He had a great point. If we kill the song, you get one week as heat. And then what do you do for your music? Then you just got ring music. We have something that organically was created by our audience, our audience AEW when they started singing Judas.. So do you cut your nose off to spite your face and take away one of the trademarks of our show? Just because I’m a bad guy, does it really matter either way? You’re killing a great moment just because you don’t want people cheering.”

How Judas is such a hallmark of AEW:

“To me, the whole concept of what wrestling is, is to get people cheering. It’s to get them involved once the match starts, the promo starts, I’ll get heat, whatever. But that song is so much a hallmark of Dynamite and AEW that to not play it just because I turned heel would be a disservice to something that we created. That’s very special, very unique. And he had a great point. As soon as he pointed it out, I was like, you’re totally right, you really are. Like you said, people just like to be involved with that, and they like to sing along.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)