Chris Jericho is taking on a different kind of opponent.

Fear.

The pro wrestling legend and Fozzy frontman is set to be featured in the premiere episode of “Celebrity Scares,” a new unscripted entertainment series that combines celebrity interviews with haunted attraction experiences.

The series kicks off with Jericho making his way through the Field of Screams haunted attraction in Mountville, Pennsylvania, and is scheduled to premiere for free on YouTube on Tuesday, December 8, at 7/6c.

Chris Jericho Faces His Fears in the December 8 Premiere of Celebrity Scares on YouTube

Wrestling superstar, actor, and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho enters a real-life house of horrors for an unpredictable interview filled with unscripted scares.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES — He’s faced some of the toughest opponents in professional wrestling, commanded sold-out arenas, and electrified audiences around the world. But now, Chris Jericho is about to face a whole new kind of terror. The multiple-time world wrestling champion, rock musician, actor, and entertainment powerhouse headlines the highly anticipated premiere of Celebrity Scares, a new unscripted entertainment series from MadLab Entertainment Group, LLC, debuting Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

Trading the wrestling ring and concert stage for the dark, spine-chilling corridors of Field of Screams in Mountville, Pennsylvania, Jericho joins host Beverly Thomas, better known as Spooky Kisses, for a celebrity interview unlike anything audiences have seen before. With unexpected frights lurking around every corner, the series takes traditional celebrity conversations to terrifying new heights, putting even the most fearless stars to the test. Jericho may be a master of intimidation, but this time, he’s the one getting scared.

Part celebrity interview, part haunted attraction experience, Celebrity Scares takes conversations out of the studio and into some of America’s most elaborate haunted environments. The premiere follows Jericho and Spooky Kisses through the attraction, blending candid conversations about his career, music, and life beyond the spotlight with unexpected encounters, elaborate sets, and a few surprises along the way.

Unlike traditional celebrity interviews, there is no studio audience, no comfortable couch, and certainly no guarantee the conversation will go uninterrupted.

“Chris has spent his whole career owning the room,” said R.J. Perry, creator and executive producer of Celebrity Scares. “A haunted house doesn’t care who you are. Watching him try to keep a conversation going while everything around him is designed to derail it is exactly why we made this show.”

The premiere launches a seven-episode first season featuring a lineup of horror icons and entertainment personalities, including Shawnee Smith (Saw), Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th), Bill Moseley (The Devil’s Rejects), Linnea Quigley (The Return of the Living Dead), Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes), and Ken Foree (Dawn of the Dead).

Filmed at six haunted attractions across the United States during a 28-day production road trip covering approximately 6,700 miles, the series offers a fresh perspective on familiar personalities in environments designed to keep even seasoned performers on edge.

Produced by R.J. Perry through MadLab Entertainment Group, Celebrity Scares builds on the production team’s work behind Spooky Kisses Haunts, the documentary series exploring America’s haunted attraction industry, available on streaming platforms including Prime Video and Tubi.

The Chris Jericho episode will debut as a YouTube premiere event on December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, free to watch on the official Celebrity Scares channel.

Additional episodes are planned approximately every three weeks.

PREMIERE INFORMATION

Series: Celebrity Scares

Episode 1: Chris Jericho

Host: Spooky Kisses (Beverly Thomas)

Premiere: Tuesday, December 8, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT

Platform: YouTube (Free to Watch)

Featured Attraction: Field of Screams, Mountville, Pennsylvania

Watch: youtube.com/@CelebrityScares