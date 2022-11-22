On November 16th, All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho applied to trademark the term “Christory” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
It was made through Michael E. Dockins, who has helped wrestling legends, independent wrestling talents, and AEW stars secure their trademarks. Here is the description:
“G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, continuing video programs featuring professional wrestling, music, and popular culture accessible by means of computer networks, websites, video, web-based applications, and mobile phone applications; Entertainment services, namely, continuing video programs featuring professional wrestling, music, and popular culture distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Conducting of entertainment events in the nature of live stage shows discussing professional wrestling, music, and popular culture; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, music, and popular culture; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; On-line video journals, namely, vlogs featuring nondownloadable videos in the field of professional wrestling, music, and popular culture; Organization of entertainment events in the nature of live stage shows discussing professional wrestling, music, and popular culture; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”