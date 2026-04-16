Chris Jericho hasn’t had much luck since returning to AEW.
In addition to losing his first match back to Ricochet at AEW Dynasty, Jericho has found himself on the wrong end of a beatdown from Ricochet and The Demand on a couple of occasions.
On April 15, Jericho filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark “The Guy Who Gets His Ass Beat By The Demand Every Week That He Shows Up.”
The official description of the 4/15 USPTO filing by Chris Jericho reads as follows:
IC 041: Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.