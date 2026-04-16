Chris Jericho hasn’t had much luck since returning to AEW.

In addition to losing his first match back to Ricochet at AEW Dynasty, Jericho has found himself on the wrong end of a beatdown from Ricochet and The Demand on a couple of occasions.

On April 15, Jericho filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark “The Guy Who Gets His Ass Beat By The Demand Every Week That He Shows Up.”

The official description of the 4/15 USPTO filing by Chris Jericho reads as follows: