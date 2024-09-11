Chris Jericho has returned to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
Yes, again.
The pro wrestling legend and current AEW star filed to trademark his new “Hi Guys” catchphrase, which he is using for his new heel persona, “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho.
Filed on September 10 with the USPTO, the official description reads:
“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”