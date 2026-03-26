Could Chris Jericho be gearing up for his long awaited return to the world of pro wrestling?

Time will tell!

One sign that points at that being a possibility as a filing the pro wrestling legend made this week indicates he is gearing up for some new merchandise.

Whether or not the two are related remains to be seen.

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, Chris Jericho filed with the United States Patent and Trademark (USPTO) to trademark ‘Cornerstone’ for merchandise purposes.

The official description of the filing reads as follows:

IC 025: Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas; Socks. IC 041: Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

Chris Jericho has been absent from the world of pro wrestling since May of 2025.