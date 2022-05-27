AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho recently appeared on the Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including his desire to work with younger talent in the promotion, stating that this is not time for a nostalgia hour. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says that to remain at a certain level they have to keep working with younger guys:

“We’ve revamped ourselves and evolved. We never had to wrestle each other. We’ve done that before. The key to us staying at a certain level is working with younger guys. It elevates them and it elevates us too.”

Says it’s not a nostalgia hour, and that building new stars is priority:

“All my programs in AEW have been with younger guys. I could work Matt. I could work Christian. We don’t have to. We’ve done that before. This is not the fuc*ing nostalgia hour. This is about continuing to strive to evolve, build, and make new stars.”

How fans know about what their exposure means:

“The people know our exposure from our time in WWE. Then they see, ‘Oh my god, Orange Cassidy is hanging with Chris Jericho or Orange Cassidy is hanging with Matt Hardy?’ It just works.”

