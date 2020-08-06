Chris Jericho Forms New Band “The Wheelblocks,” Gives Details About First Track Release

AEW superstar and Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho has announced on Instagram that he has formed a new band entitled The Wheelblocks, and will be releasing a cover of the classic metal song Aces High by Iron Maiden on all streaming platforms tonight.
The Demo God writes, “Check out my new band #TheWheelblocks (feat @phildemmel, @hurricanenita, @johnnychristofficial & @thejoshv) and our new video, a cover of @ironmaiden’s #AcesHigh, NOW on @loudwire .com! The song also goes up on @Spotify, @itunes, @applemusic and all other streaming platforms TONIGHT at midnight!”
Jericho also released a teaser video featuring some of The Wheelblocks sound, which you can check out below.
