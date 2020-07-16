Chris Jericho Gets Into Heated Twitter Exchange With Musician Sebastian Bach, Challenges Him To A Sing-Off

AEW superstar Chris Jericho took to Twitter to challenge Canadian musician Sebastian Bach to a sing-off after the two engaged in a fun back and forth online. Things began when a fan mentioned that Bach and Jericho look fairly similar, a statement Bach reveals he’s received many times in the past. He added on that the only difference is that he actually sings, where Jericho tends to lip sync during performances.

Le Champion saw this tweet and writes, “I’ve seen the derogatory comments towards me from somebody I considered to be a friend. So with that in mind, I’ll be happy to have a SING OFF w @sebastianbach! No effects, no tuning, no bullshit. Bas is a great singer…but I’m better. You’ve got my number dude. Call me.”

Bach would respond to Jericho’s challenge with, “Where is the derogatory comment? All I asked is to see one single clip of you singing live. Every clip on the Internet is you miming to a tape. I will sing in your f****** face anytime. Wrestling is not rock and roll. I will show you f****** rock and roll.”

Jericho then fired back with, “I’ve never mimed anything ever! And I don’t use *** in a tweet ever. I will fucking sing in your face anytime, anyplace dude. I’ve been a fan & a defender of u since day one…but don’t u ever question my rock abilities! And leave wrestling out of this…I can hit a G4 brah!”

