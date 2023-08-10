Chris Jericho talked about a wide range of topics on the latest, Talk Is Jericho podcast.

During it, the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion praised Orange Cassidy after initially not understanding the gimmick. Jericho also looked back on his match with Cassidy on an episode of Dynamite.

“My favorite Dynamite match with Orange was July 2nd in Jacksonville, Florida. It was Fyter Fest. It was the first match we had and I remember we just had really good chemistry. The one thing you guys realize about Orange Cassidy now, but at the time people weren’t really noticing, was how good of a wrestler he is. He is a really, really, really, good wrestler and lots of innovation and very hard hitting and just really, really cool to work with because when I first saw Orange Cassidy, I thought, ‘This guy’s stupid. He’s mocking the business. He’s lazy’ and then once again, the same thing with Darby. ‘Take your head out your ass Jericho and figure out why this guy is so popular. Why is he so over?’ I realized like he’s not lazy, he’s actually a genius for doing all this stuff and being completely different. It’s one of the reasons why he’s so popular and got over so huge so I was really excited to do the program with him.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription